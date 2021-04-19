Highway 101 to close again in SLO County — this time for a week

Drivers traveling on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita and Atascadero during late night and early morning hours this week will again encounter a full roadway closure caused by road work in the area.

Starting on Monday, Caltrans will fully close Highway 101 from Highway 58 to Santa Rosa Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for a pavement replacement project, a Caltrans District 5 news release said.

The closure will happen every night through Thursday, ending early Friday morning, the agency said.

The agency closed the same stretch of road overnight on April 15, although the closure ended at Santa Barbara Road.

Northbound drivers can exit Highway 101 at Highway 58 and take El Camino Real up to Santa Rosa Road. Southbound drivers can exit the roadway at Santa Rosa Road and take El Camino Real down to Highway 58.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes, and electronic message boards and detour signs will provide information about the road closure.

The $9 million pavement replacement project is expected to continue through the end of May.

For more traffic information, call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.