Paso Robles police arrest arson suspect accused of starting fire in riverbed

After a vegetation fire began in a riverbed close to the freeway, the Paso Robles Police Department arrested a woman suspected of starting the fire.

Firefighters and police officers responded about 9:09 a.m. Saturday to a fire in the riverbed adjacent to 3200 Sulfur Springs Road, north of the Highway 46 East bridge, according to a news release.

Officials said the firefighters arrived at “a 20 X 20 spot actively burning around trees and brush.” Firefighters contained the flames in 10 minutes, according to the release, and extinguished the fire within the next hour.

According to officials, the fire appeared to be intentionally set, and the first firefighters on the scene said someone had fled the area.

Paso Robles police officers arrested resident Samantha Parker, who is suspected of starting the fire and also accused of narcotic violations. Parker was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information may call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 by texting “‘SLOTIPS’ plus their message” to 274637, according to the release.