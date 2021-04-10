Crime
Thousands of dollars in PPE stolen from COVID-19 testing site at Nipomo Senior Center
San Luis Obispo County officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) from a Nipomo COVID-19 testing clinic.
The PPE was delivered to the Nipomo Senior Center on Friday, April 2 and several boxes were missing by Monday, April 5, staff said.
Unknown persons stole the items while the facility was closed over the weekend, according to a news release.
The items include cases of hand sanitizers and boxes of surgical masks, officials said. A case of N95 masks, gloves, gowns and cleaning or sanitizing items was also stolen, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the suspects may contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).
