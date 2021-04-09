Coronavirus

SLO County adds 26 new COVID cases, but no deaths so far in April

Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus gets a COVID-19 vaccine. Stanislaus also delivered the first baby of the New Year at Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus gets a COVID-19 vaccine. Stanislaus also delivered the first baby of the New Year at Twin Cities Community Hospital. Courtesy Tenet Health Central Coast

San Luis Obispo County added 26 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department, with the majority again coming from San Luis Obispo.

The higher numbers in SLO came a day after the county seat passed Paso Robles for the most positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, 20,723 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020, with 4,072 of those recorded in San Luis Obispo vs. 4,064 in Paso Robles.

On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus, and none since the start of April. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County remains in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.

Coronavirus: Latest news

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?

According to the California Department of Public Health, 63,624 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Friday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has distributed vaccines to 100,837 people — 38,977 of whom have received both their first and second doses, as of Friday.

Additional doses have been administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and local pharmacies.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

South County

SLO and North Coast

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 14 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

And here’s the breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.

