San Luis Obispo is now the city with the most local COVID cases since start of pandemic

For the first time since the start of the pandemic in March, the city of San Luis Obispo’s total case numbers has surpassed Paso Robles’, according to data from the county Public Health Department on Thursday.

On Thursday, San Luis Obispo added 13 new cases, bringing its total number of cases since March to 4,066 residents. Paso Robles’ total on Thursday was 4,060.

For much of the pandemic, Paso Robles has been considered a hot spot for COVID-19, with higher case numbers than the rest of the county. San Luis Obispo has often run a close second in terms of case numbers, until now.

San Luis Obispo also reported the most new cases on Thursday of all county communities.

San Luis Obispo County as a whole added 33 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

In total, 20,704 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Thursday, the county once again reported no deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County remains in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 5

Paso Robles: 5

San Miguel: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

Templeton: 1

South County

Grover Beach: 3

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 13

Los Osos: 2

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,708 as of Thursday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 256

Recovered cases: 20,221

People recovering at home: 216

People receiving hospital care: 7

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 256

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to all residents age 16 and older, regardless of occupation, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through private health partners and some chain pharmacies.