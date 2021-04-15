Full closure of Highway 101 coming to SLO County tonight

Motorists driving through northern San Luis Obispo County will encounter a full overnight closure of Highway 101 between Atascadero and Santa Margarita while Caltrans completes roadwork in the area.

The agency will close the roadway in both directions between Highway 58 and Santa Barbara Road from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday as part of a $9 million concrete replacement project, according to a Caltrans District 5 news release.

Southbound drivers can get off Highway 101 at the Santa Barbara Road off-ramp and take El Camino Real down to Highway 58 to travel around the closure, Caltrans said.

Northbound drivers can leave the roadway at the Highway 58 off-ramp and take El Camino Real up to Santa Barbara Road.

Prior to the full closure, Caltrans will also close lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of Highway 101 along the same stretch of road.

Caltrans will close the southbound right lane from Santa Barbara Road to Highway 58 from 6:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The agency will also close the northbound right lane from Santa Barbara Road to Traffic Way from 7:30 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes during the overnight closure. Electronic message boards and detour signs will inform motorists about the closure.

The pavement replacement is taking place in five locations along the North County stretch of Highway 101, and Caltrans expects to finish the project by the end of May.

Travelers looking for traffic updates can contact Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.