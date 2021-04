A Highway 101 car crash slowed traffic on Saturday, April 3 around 3 p.m.

The collision occurred at around 3:16 p.m., north of Avila Beach Drive, according to PulsePoint.

Five people were involved in the collision, and two people were transported to the hospital, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.