2-car crash on Highway 101 slows traffic in South County

A Caltrans traffic camera shows traffic slowing on southbound Highway 101 near the Avila Beach Drive off-ramp, where a two-vehicle collision occurred.

A two-car collision Friday afternoon on Highway 101 near Avila Beach slowed traffic on the roadway.

The collision occurred about 3:19 p.m. on the southbound side of the road near the Avila Beach Drive off-ramp, and an Acura sedan sustained “major front-end damage,” the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page said.

Tow trucks and an ambulance were called to the collision, the Incident Information Page said.

A Caltrans traffic camera showed southbound traffic slowing near the San Luis Bay Drive off-ramp.

The CHP page did not provide information on the extent of possible injuries.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.