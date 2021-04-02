Local
2-car crash on Highway 101 slows traffic in South County
A two-car collision Friday afternoon on Highway 101 near Avila Beach slowed traffic on the roadway.
The collision occurred about 3:19 p.m. on the southbound side of the road near the Avila Beach Drive off-ramp, and an Acura sedan sustained “major front-end damage,” the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page said.
Tow trucks and an ambulance were called to the collision, the Incident Information Page said.
A Caltrans traffic camera showed southbound traffic slowing near the San Luis Bay Drive off-ramp.
The CHP page did not provide information on the extent of possible injuries.
