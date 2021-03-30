Local

Cal Fire rescuing potentially injured hiker on Bishop Peak

Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire are attempting to rescue a potentially injured hiker on Bishop Peak.
This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
Update 9:25 p.m.:

Cal Fire says the hiker has been located, but their difficult location will require a rope rescue.

The agency is also determining whether the hiker has been injured.

Original story:

Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire are attempting to rescue a hiker on Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night.

The hiker may be injured or disoriented, Cal Fire tweeted around 9 p.m.

Rescuers are taking multiple trails to find the hiker, according to Cal Fire.

