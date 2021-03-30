Local
Cal Fire rescuing potentially injured hiker on Bishop Peak
Update 9:25 p.m.:
Cal Fire says the hiker has been located, but their difficult location will require a rope rescue.
The agency is also determining whether the hiker has been injured.
Original story:
Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire are attempting to rescue a hiker on Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night.
The hiker may be injured or disoriented, Cal Fire tweeted around 9 p.m.
Rescuers are taking multiple trails to find the hiker, according to Cal Fire.
Comments