Man killed in Highway 154 head-on car crash identified

One person was killed and another was injured in an early-morning crash on Highway 154 near the Lake Cachuma park entrance, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the name of the Ventura man who was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 154 last week.

Sean Daye McDonough, 39, was killed in the collision near Lake Cachuma at about 3:55 a.m. on March 25, according to Raquel Zick, sheriff’s public information officer.

A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota, driven by McDonough, was traveling west when McDonough made an unsafe turning movement, crossed over into the eastbound lanes, and slammed into a Dodge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

McDonough was declared dead at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Ernest Gilbert, 34, of Santa Barbara, the driver of the Dodge, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by an AMR ambulance with minor injuries after being extricated from the wreckage, the CHP said.

A Calstar medical helicopter was requested, but could not respond due to weather conditions, according to county fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The roadway was closed in both directions following the crash but was reopened almost three hours later, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.