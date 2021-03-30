Paso Robles police talk down barricaded domestic violence suspect after woman, child escape

Paso Robles police successfully talked down a barricaded and possibly armed suspect Monday evening following an alleged domestic violence incident after an injured woman and a child escaped the apartment.

At about 6 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a “hysterical” woman in the 2400 Block of Branch Creek before the line suddenly disconnected, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

On a call back, dispatchers could hear a woman crying and coughing before the line disconnected again, the release said.

The department said that officers then responded to the home to hear the sounds of a struggle inside, but nobody would answer the door.

Believing the woman was in danger, officers kicked in the door and were then met by a woman and a young child, who both escaped the home with help of officers, police said.

The woman was suffering from a laceration to the back of her head, the release said.

The police department said that 25-year-old Ivan Peraltabarrios, who was also inside, retreated deeper into the apartment.

Officers pushed into the apartment and spoke with Peraltabarrios, who allegedly barricaded himself in a bathroom and told officers he was armed and would not surrender, police said.

According to the release, the man told officers they would have to shoot him.

Officers continued to maintain a dialogue with Peraltabarrios via cell phone, and after nearly an hour, were able to successfully negotiate a peaceful surrender, the release said.

Peraltabarrios was taken into custody without further incident and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, threats with the intent to terrorize, and willfully delaying a police officer.

He remained in jail custody Tuesday morning in lieu of $50,000 bail.