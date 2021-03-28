1 killed, 3 injured in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash in Nipomo

siren

One person died dead and three others were injured in a suspeted DUI hit-and-run Saturday night in Nipomo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, 24-year-old Ernesto Herrera of Santa Maria, was reportedly under the influence when he entered Highway 101 at West Tefft Street going south in the northbound lanes at around 11:10 p.m., CHP wrote in a news release about the incident.

Herrera’s truck then collided with 44-year-old Jose Cruz Jr.’s Honda CR-V, which was traveling northbound on Highway 101, according to CHP.

The crash caused the Honda CR-V to flip over and land on its roof in the median of the southbound lanes of Highway 101, the release said.

One person from San Jose in the Honda CR-V was ejected onto the median of the northbound lanes of Highway 101. He was taken to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria but later died of his injuries, CHP said.

Cruz and a female passenger in the Honda CR-V, both of San Jose, received major injuries and were both transported to Marian Hospital, according to CHP.

Herrera fled the crash on foot, according to CHP.

A CHP helicopter and ground units were able to located him shortly after, however, and arrested him on suspicion of felony DUI and felony hit-and-run, the release said.

Herrera, who suffered minor injuries from the crash, was booked into San Luis Obispo County jail at 6:32 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of felony DUI that caused bodily injury, DUI, gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated, fatal hit-and-run, and grand theft, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is set at $100,000.