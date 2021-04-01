SLO County Community Foundation has given out more than $1 million in grants – here’s where

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County members share their thanks for a Community Foundation grant in 2018. The group also received a grant in 2021.

The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County has distributed $1.13 million worth of grants to those most in need this year, including more than half a million dollars as part of its Spring Grant Cycle.

According to a news release, the foundation has awarded $548,400 through 77 grants to nonprofits throughout the region during its 2021 Spring Grant Cycle.

The organization called the funding “both a necessary financial resource and a beacon of light and encouragement to continue to persevere through this pandemic.”

“We are incredibly appreciative of the support of The Community Foundation for SLO REP and for our entire community during this challenging time,” Patty Thayer, communications and development director of San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater, said upon receiving a grant. “This grant will help the theater get our new database and ticketing system up and running before reopening this summer or fall. We are looking forward to coming back stronger than ever thanks to The Community Foundation and the support of our county.”

The half-a-million dollars awarded through the 2021 Spring Grant Cycle is in addition to $620,000 given to nonprofits through the organization’s Disaster Support Fund.

“While this pandemic has presented hardships across all fronts, I am honored to be a part of a community that has made giving back the top priority during these challenging times,” Community Foundation CEO Heidi McPherson said. “The Community Foundation’s hard work has not wavered and with the support of our donors, has been able to provide over $5.6 million dollars in relief for our county, the most that has ever been awarded.”

Those interested in supporting one of The Community Foundation’s funds can call 805-543-2323.