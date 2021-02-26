Central Coast Alzheimer’s Association partners with Promotores for free Spanish classes

La versión en español de este informe de noticias está disponible aquí.

Like many Central Coast groups, the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter moved its events online about a year ago.

As of September 2020, some of those free virtual events are also held in Spanish.

Studies have found that Latino and African American populations are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s disease, and according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among people age 65 and older, 13.8% of African Americans have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, followed by Hispanics and Latinos at 12.2%, the CDC said.

Jenelle L’Heureux Boesch, communications manager of the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said the nonprofit organization is releasing its annual facts and figures report March 2. That will “examine racial and ethnic attitudes on Alzheimer’s and dementia care,” she said.

“We’ve found in general that the Latino community, though (Alzheimer’s) affects a lot of them, it isn’t widely talked about,” L’Heureux Boesch said.

The local Alzheimer’s Association chapter is projected to serve nearly 3,000 families on the Central Coast, including San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia in 2021, L’Heureux Boesch said.

The association is attempting to reach more people who may be affected by memory loss ailments through free virtual classes offered every few months.

“Diversity and inclusion is one of the pillars of our association and we’re really trying to focus on all populations that need our services,” L’Heureux Boesch said.

The local Alzheimer’s Association chapter partnered with the Promotores Collaborative of San Luis Obispo, a Spanish-speaking community resource group within the Center for Family Strengthening in San Luis Obispo, to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We have noticed that the Latinx community are not very familiarized with Alzheimer’s or have very little knowledge about it,” Promotores Collaborative directors Erica Ruvalcaba-Heredia and Fernanda Lucas wrote in a statement to the Alzheimer’s Association. “We are aware of how crucial it is to educate our community. Our goal is to provide the information, support and resources available to the entire family who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s.”

Alzheimer’s Association has partnership with Promotores Collaborative

In July 2020, the Alzheimer’s Association secured funding from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County to partner with the Promotores Collaborative.

L’Heureux Boesch said three members of the Promotores Collaborative were trained to teach two virtual classes about Alzheimers and dementia. Classes began in late September.

The two free classes offered focus on “the basics” and “the 10 warning signs” of memory loss, L’Heureux Boesch said.

So far, the Promotores Collective has hosted two of both classes. Another round of classes will be offered Thursday evening and throughout March.

L’Heureux Boesch said the Alzheimer’s Association is trying to secure more funding for class opportunities beyond April.

So far, about 15 people have attended each class, which L’Heureux Boesch said is a good turn-out for the association’s online classes.

“We’re just trying to get our name out there and let them know we have resources,” L’Heureux Boesch said.

To register for classes, visit alz.org/cacentralcoast/helping_you/education. Classes in Spanish and English will be listed on the chapter’s monthly calendar.

People can also register via the Alzheimer’s Association 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900.