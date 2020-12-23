This SLO County nonprofit is signing people up for Medi-Cal. Here’s how to get help

Coronavirus-related shutdowns left thousands of people without income and confused about where to turn for medical coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that right now times are difficult and we know that people need medical help,” said Jennifer Nitzel, Medi-Cal program manager for the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services.

The county Department of Social Services received a grant related to helping people sign up for Medi-Cal — California’s Medicaid health insurance program — from the state Department of Health Care Services prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but the need has increased.

According to Nitzel, about 40,000 people in San Luis Obispo County were signed up for Medi-Cal in December 2019.

By the end of October 2020, that number had increased by around 4,600 people to 46,000. In a typical year, Nitzel said, the number of people signed up for Medi-Cal fluctuates by 1,000 or so people.

“This year we had more of an increase than years past,” Nitzel wrote in an email to The Tribune.

“Also, I do believe that the pandemic has had an impact on our increase of applications,” she added.

The initial grant from DHCS was meant to help with Medi-Cal outreach, applications retention and annual redetermination over three fiscal years.

The project has since shifted to focus on Medi-Cal application assistance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nitzel said the DHCS put annual redeterminations on hold — meaning Medi-Cal coverage was not discontinued for people whose need status was up for evaluation.

Funding was first approved in January. However the project was briefly put on hold due to budget adjustments and uncertainty related to coronavirus.

San Luis Obispo County moved forward with the project after Gov. Gavin Newsom approved the grants in July, according to Nitzel.

SLO nonprofit helps locals sign up for health insurance

According to Nitzel, the state grant is meant to reach out to the “hard-to-serve populations that were potentially eligible for Medi-Cal.”

That’s where the Promotores Collaborative of San Luis Obispo County comes in. Part of the nonprofit Center for Family Strengthening, it works to provide “equal access to community resources and services among all members of the Hispanic community in San Luis Obispo County.”

In September, the county Department of Social Services partnered with the Promotores Collaborative to help primarily Spanish-speaking people sign up for Medi-Cal. Their partnership will last through December 2021.

Silvia Santini, a promotora, or, Promotores Collective member, said the group recently began distributing information about Medi-Cal around San Luis Obispo County at local food banks as part of its partnership with the DSS.

According to Santini, people who would like to sign up for Medi-Cal can call 805-788-8247 to set up a time for a person with the collaborative to meet with them and help them apply. Santini said promotores speak both English and Spanish.

She added that promotora Eustolia Garcia, who can be reached at 805-903-3157, speaks Mixteco as well.

“It’s very important in this community, right,” Santini said in Spanish. “There are many barriers for people (who don’t speak English or Spanish) so we have someone who can speak Mixteco, too.”

Santini said promotores will travel anywhere in the county to meet with people, but they must meet in an outdoor space and wear face masks.

More than 70 people have been signed up for Medi-Cal through the Promotores Collaborative since the partnership began, Santini said.

Who is eligible for MediCal?

Both Santini and Nitzel said there are different types of Medi-Cal programs for different situations. There is no single box people must fit into to qualify.

“In reality, everyone who doesn’t have Medi-Cal can apply,” Santini said. “It’s like an umbrella. They can qualify for this or that, they ask specific questions and then they decide what program they can go into.”

Nitzel said that if community members don’t qualify for Medi-Cal, they may be referred to Covered California.

Santini said the Promotores Collaborative can help anyone who is signing up for Medi-Cal for the first time, or anyone who hasn’t applied in the past 90 days.

Application assistance is free and, according to Nitzle, applicants usually hear back within 45 days.

To reach the Promotores in English or Spanish, call 805-788-8247. For assistance in Mixteco, call 805-903-3157.