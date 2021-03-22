South County city will spend nearly half a million dollars to upgrade this park, playground

A popular Grover Beach park is getting close to half a million dollars in upgrades in the coming months, including brand new playground equipment.

Grover Beach is setting aside $487,000 for new “modern and inclusive” playground equipment at the 16th Street Park, as well as improved restroom facilities and park lighting, according to a news release. About $333,000 of that will go specifically to the new play facilities.

The project is funded through a combination of sources including Parks Facility Development Impact Fees, State Proposition 68 Parks Grant, City General Fund and a donation from the Nichols Foundation.

“COVID-19 has made us all realize just how valuable outdoor recreational areas are for both physical and mental health,” Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee said in the release. “Being able to move forward with a project like this that will benefit families and youth in our community for many years to come is priceless.”

According to the release, the current playground equipment at the park is more than 20 years old.

The new design is a “treehouse fort theme,” the release said, and will include “tall towers with multiple levels, slides, swings, monkey bars, spinners and inclusive play options for children with special needs and in wheelchairs.”

Two main playground structures featuring these elements will be designed for ages 2 to 5 and then for ages 5 to 12, according to the release.

Construction on the playground is expected to begin in March, and will be completed by summer.

Other parts of the park — such as the covered picnic area, sports field and open turf area — will not be impacted by the construction, according to the release.