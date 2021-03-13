Arroyo Grande reopens the historic Bridge Street Bridge after renovations

The Bridge Street Bridge renovation project was federally funded and cost $8.7 million, according to the city. The City of Arroyo Grande celebrated on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The City of Arroyo Grande celebrated the historic Bridge Street Bridge’s reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony and first-car-to-cross procession on Friday, the city said.

Built in 1908, the Bridge Street Bridge experienced decades of damage from weather, vehicles and more, according to a news release.

The project was funded by a federal grant and cost $8.7 million, the city said. The bridge was approved for funding in 2010 and after years of planning, it closed for construction in June 2020, according to the release.

Granite Construction, Inc. led the project to fix its historic trusses, abutments and center pier, the city said.

“We are excited for our City to have a new bridge that can safely accommodate all vehicular, pedestrian and bike transportation with the familiar green trusses and wooden sidewalks back in place,” Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director Bill Robeson said.

Following renovation, the bridge meets today’s standards for weight limits and seismic loading, according to the release. The Bridge Street Bridge protects “historic trusses from vehicle impact while maintaining the historic feel of The Village area,” the city said.