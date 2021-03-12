Coronavirus
SLO County adds more than 20 coronavirus cases — the majority involving 2 cities
San Luis Obispo County added 24 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 20,041 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 251 people have died due to the virus.
San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Paso Robles: 8
Atascadero: 2
Creston: 1
Santa Margarita: 1
South County
- Nipomo: 1
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 12
Los Osos: 1
Morro Bay: 1
The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 19 cases remained under investigation on Friday, three less than on Thursday.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,598 as of Thursday, the latest update.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 334
- Recovered cases: 19,453
- People recovering at home: 322
- People receiving hospital care: 12
- Total people in intensive care units: 3
People in intensive care units out of the county: 2
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 251
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 3,961
- San Luis Obispo: 3,809
California Men’s Colony: 2,384
- Atascadero: 1,892
Nipomo: 1,509
Arroyo Grande: 1,414
Grover Beach: 831
Oceano: 679
Templeton: 600
San Miguel: 506
Los Osos: 461
Morro Bay: 410
Cal Poly (campus residents): 373
Pismo Beach: 323
Atascadero State Hospital: 206
Cambria: 174
Shandon: 139
Santa Margarita: 133
Creston: 84
Cayucos: 68
Avila Beach: 28
San Simeon: 21
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 7,472
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,614
- Other and under investigation: 5,037
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 435
- Black or African American: 215
- Multiracial: 199
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 45
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and employees, some child care workers, teachers and education workers, food and agriculture workers, medically fragile residents and people age 65 and up by appointment only.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.
To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.
Comments