Coronavirus

SLO County adds more than 20 coronavirus cases — the majority involving 2 cities

San Luis Obispo County added 24 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,041 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 251 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

South County

SLO and North Coast

The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 19 cases remained under investigation on Friday, three less than on Thursday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,598 as of Thursday, the latest update.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and employees, some child care workers, teachers and education workers, food and agriculture workers, medically fragile residents and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service