What’s the status of Highway 1 closure near Big Sur? Here’s what crews have done so far

Caltrans state director Toks Omishakin and District 5 construction chief Tim Campbell at on the north side of the canyon at the Rat Creek repair site at Highway 1 near Big Sur. Caltrans

Caltrans crews are making “deliberate progress” as they work to repair Highway 1 in Big Sur after a mudslide washed away part of the scenic roadway in January, the agency said Friday.

All debris flow material has been removed from the canyon at Rat Creek, Caltrans said in a news release Friday.

So far, crews have removed an estimated 70,000 cubic yards of trees, rocks and sediment from the site, the agency said.

An estimated 25,000 cubic yards of fill is needed to build support for the new road, according to the release.

To transport fill material to the canyon’s bottom, Caltrans said, workers built steep paths along the north and south sides of the canyon. Crews will improve conditions in the bottom of the canyon and fill will be brought in beginning early next week, according to the release.

Heavy rainfall along the Big Sur coast is typical during March and April, Caltrans said, but spring rains aren’t expected to halt repairs.

Caltrans crews are building haul roads on the bottom of the canyon at the Rat Creek closure of Highway 1 near Big Sur. Caltrans

“Crews have developed a drainage plan for the site to divert rainwater coming down the canyon to minimize impacts on the work below,” Caltrans said in the release. “Temporary pipe has been connected to the existing buried culvert which, though damaged by the event, will be able to pass rainwater.”

That temporary drainage system will remain in place through the reconstruction process, the agency said.

According to the release, a recent rain storm did not heavily impact operations at the repair site. While some snow fell, the moisture infiltrated the soil slowly, Caltrans said.

The section of Highway 1 washed out in late January after a major winter storm dropped a huge amount of rain on the area over the course of two days. That rain pushed debris from the Dolan Fire into the area’s drainage pipes, clogging them and creating a backup of water.

Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin, right, reviews the Rat Creek closure of Highway 1 near Big Sur from the south with District 5 director Tim Gubbins on March 5, 2021. Caltrans

About five miles of Highway 1 are currently closed to all vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The northern turnaround is two miles north of Rat Creek at the Lime Creek Bridge at PM 32.1, and the southern closure is at Big Creek Vista Point at PM 27.3.

Caltrans state director Toks Omishakin said in the release that the state is aiming to reopen Highway 1 by early summer.

Crews are working seven days a week during daylight hours to fix the scenic route, the release said.