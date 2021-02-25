Here’s when Highway 1 in Big Sur will reopen

Highway 1 in Big Sur will likely reopen sometime this summer after a major mudslide washed away a huge chunk of the scenic route in January, Caltrans said.

According to a Caltrans news release Thursday, emergency repair work will begin at Rat Creek on March 1.

Crews will reconnect the roadway at Rat Creek by filling the canyon with dirt and making a large V-shape to support the new road, according to the news release.

“Caltrans crews have been onsite since this highway section washed out in the recent storms to assess the damage, and we’re pleased to announce emergency construction begins next week to repair and reconnect the highway,” Caltrans director Toks Omishakin said in the release. “Highway 1 is an iconic roadway that connects travelers with small businesses on the Central Coast, and we’re focused on restoring travel on this section by early summer.”

Filling in the canyon created by the storm will also involve replacing the main drainage system at Rat Creek with an oversized main culvert, a secondary culvert and smaller overflow culverts closer to the highway grade to increase capacity of the drainage system, according to the release.

The section of Highway 1 washed out in late January after a major winter storm dropped a huge amount of rain on the area over the course of two days. That rain pushed debris from the Dolan Fire into the area’s drainage pipes, clogging them and creating a backup of water.

“The repairs for Highway 1 at Rat Creek include improvements that can prevent similar damage from future debris flows,” Caltrans District 5 director Tim Gubbins said in the release. “We look forward to swiftly making these repairs so that all travelers will have a safe and resilient stretch of highway.”

Caltrans estimates the repairs will cost $11.5 million, including the $5 million already allocated for ongoing emergency repairs north of Rat Creek. The contractor is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande, which has been in charge of cleanup of the Rat Creek area since January.

According to the release, the plan calls for work seven days a week during daylight hours, with longer shifts possible as the project progresses. It will involve “the manipulation of tens of thousands of cubic yards of material.”

Future storms may cause delays, but Caltrans says it will adjust the timetable, as necessary.

About five miles of Highway 1 are currently closed to all vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The northern turnaround is two miles north of Rat Creek at the Lime Creek Bridge at PM 32.1, and the southern closure is at Big Creek Vista Point at PM 27.3.