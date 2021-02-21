See photos of the Highway 1 mudslide in Big Sur and construction at Rat Creek

As you know by now, a massive mudslide took out a large portion of Highway 1 through Big Sur in late January, cutting off the scenic roadway.

Crews have working around the clock to remove thousands of tons of mud, trees and boulders from the area in hopes of repairing the roadway as quickly as is safe.

While we wait to be able to drive the scenic route from start to finish once again, check out these photos and videos showing what the site looked like immediately after the mudslide and through construction so far.

Highway 1 at Rat Creek in Big Sur collapses

Jan. 28, 2021

After two days of heavy rain, drainage in the area is clogged with fire debris and other refuse, preventing water from escaping under the highway. Instead it pools on top, eventually gathering such force it sweeps away the furthest lane of the highway.

A chunk of Highway 1 in Big Sur crumbled into the Pacific Ocean during this week’s storm. The location is north of Lucia. Courtesy of CHP-Monterey

Jan. 29, 2021

When crews arrive on scene the next morning, they discover that both lanes of the highway fell away in the night. Photos from a U.S. Geological Survey coastline mapping project show a gaping crater where the road once was.

Both lanes of Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, were destroyed in a mudslide during a winter storm. Courtesy of Caltrans District 5

Photographs taken by USGS on Jan. 29 show the immediate aftermath of the Rat Creek mudslide in Big Sur. Provisional Imagery by USGS and Ecoscan Resource Data.

Construction crews clear debris from Rat Creek

Feb. 11, 2021

Just under two weeks after the slide, construction crews avidly work to remove large piles of debris from the Rat Creek area.

Earth-moving equipment scrapes and relocates soggy soil, rocks and more in the project to reopen Highway 1 30 miles north of the San Luis Obispo County line. Dave Nelson, who lives on the north side of the Big Sur slide area, captured this image of the work in progress. Dave Nelson

Earth-moving equipment scrapes and relocates soggy soil, rocks and more Feb. 11. Dave Nelson

Feb. 19, 2021

As cleanup of the Rat Creek and other nearby clogged culverts continues, Caltrans announces it will move the southern closure point further up the coast to allow for more people to enjoy swaths of Highway 1. No timeline is released for when construction may be completed and the roadway reopened.

Trucks haul away debris from Rat Creek site. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Debris included charred trees from the Dolan fire, washed downstream by an atmospheric river rainfall. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Culverts were plugged with Highway 1 washed out at Rat Creek about 30 miles north of the Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Workers are about 2/3 through with removal, according to a contractor. The next step will be designing the replacement. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A Highway 1 closure and turnaround at the north end of Pacific Valley moved north to Big Creek Vista Point at PM 27.3. Damage from the 2020 Dolan Fire can be seen at right. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com