See photos of the Highway 1 mudslide in Big Sur and construction at Rat Creek

Crews have working around the clock to remove thousands of tons of mud, trees and boulders from the area in hopes of repairing the roadway as quickly as is safe.
While we wait to be able to drive the scenic route from start to finish once again, check out these photos and videos showing what the site looked like immediately after the mudslide and through construction so far.
Highway 1 at Rat Creek in Big Sur collapses
Jan. 28, 2021
After two days of heavy rain, drainage in the area is clogged with fire debris and other refuse, preventing water from escaping under the highway. Instead it pools on top, eventually gathering such force it sweeps away the furthest lane of the highway.
Jan. 29, 2021
When crews arrive on scene the next morning, they discover that both lanes of the highway fell away in the night. Photos from a U.S. Geological Survey coastline mapping project show a gaping crater where the road once was.
Construction crews clear debris from Rat Creek
Feb. 11, 2021
Just under two weeks after the slide, construction crews avidly work to remove large piles of debris from the Rat Creek area.
Feb. 19, 2021
As cleanup of the Rat Creek and other nearby clogged culverts continues, Caltrans announces it will move the southern closure point further up the coast to allow for more people to enjoy swaths of Highway 1. No timeline is released for when construction may be completed and the roadway reopened.
