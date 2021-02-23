Driving on Highway 46 West? Construction on roundabout is entering new stage

A four-way stop was installed at Vineyard Drive and Highway 46 West between Cambria and Paso Robles in 2017. Caltrans will install a temporary four-way stop on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, as construction continues on a roundabout at the intersection. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Travelers on Highway 46 West will once again encounter a four-way stop at Vineyard Drive, as Caltrans works to build a roundabout at the busy intersection near Templeton.

The temporary four-way stop will be in place starting Friday, according to Caltrans.

The intersection had been a four-way stop since 2017. Before that, drivers on Vineyard Drive had to wait at stop signs for a gap in through traffic to turn onto the state highway.

Construction on the roundabout began in June 2020.

Travelers are advised to allocate extra time for the scenic drive across the pass between Cambria and Paso Robles.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor on the $4 million project, which is expected to be complete sometime this summer.

Motorists should move over, slow down and obey all speed limits and stop signs as they approach the intersection, remembering that there will be stepped-up CHP enforcement in this active construction zone, and penalties for violations are doubled.