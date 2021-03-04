Central Coast couple’s COVID battle inspires donation of rare medical equipment to hospital

Marian Regional Medical Center has acquired an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, a rare technology for treating some of the most critically ill patients, reportedly making the Santa Maria hospital the only facility between San Francisco and Los Angeles with the life-saving equipment.

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) technology, used most recently for critically ill COVID-19 patients along with others experiencing life-threatening conditions, is similar to the heart-lung bypass machine used in open heart surgery, hospital representatives said.

The ECMO, which has a reported price tag of $35,000 to $50,000, has been used successfully on one patient so far, according to Marian spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

When patients receive ECMO treatment, blood flows through tubing to an artificial lung in the machine that adds oxygen and takes out carbon dioxide. The blood is warmed to body temperature and pumped back into the patient.

Inspired by Santa Maria’s COVID-19 survivors Louis and Melissa Meza, the Mark & Dorothy Smith Family Foundation’s directors recognized that the region’s patients needing ECMO treatment had to be transferred to other hospitals out of the area.

Melissa Meza wound up being moved to a Santa Monica hospital for ECMO treatment during her protracted COVD-19 battle last spring.

Melissa and Louis Meza were both stricken with COVID-19. Louis got it first and was hospitalized at Santa Maria’s Marian Regional Medical Center. On the day he was to be discharged, his wife arrived with similar symptoms, and has been there ever since. “It’s not like a common cold,” Louis says. Meza family photo

Reports of the COVID-19 battle waged by the Santa Maria woman and her husband prompted the Mark & Dorothy Smith Family Foundation to make a significant donation in honor of Louis and Melissa Meza to fund the acquisition of Marian’s ECMO medical technology, hospital officials said.

“The legacy of our parents, Mark and Dorothy Smith, was one of giving back to the community that was so good to them,” said Craig and Cameron Smith, directors of the foundation.

Mark Smith, a successful construction entrepreneur and real estate developer, built both homes and commercial properties in Santa Maria.

The developer is best known for Foxenwoods Estates involving 900 custom homes and 240 townhomes in Orcutt. He also developed Foxenwood Country Club Estates consisting of 143 custom homes near to the Santa Maria Country Club.

“The past year has been the most challenging time in health care for our country,” Craig and Cameron Smith said. “When we heard about the strength, courage and perseverance of Louis and Melissa Meza in their fight against the coronavirus, we reached out to Marian Regional Medical Center to find out how we could help. That journey resulted in Marian developing the new ECMO Program and the first of many successful treatments has now begun.”

In addition to the ECMO medical technology, the foundation partnered with the hospital in other ways, including providing a food pantry for vulnerable homebound patients during the pandemic, iPad technology for patients to communicate with loved ones when visitation was limited, and meals for staff.

The Mark and Dorothy Smith Family Foundation most recently awarded more than $325,702 in grant funding in response to the unprecedented pandemic.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the term ‘health care heroes’ continues to be used to describe Marian’s clinical providers, however the Smith family members are undeniable health care heroes as their investment is literally saving lives and is a profound example of their family’s legacy of generosity,” said Sue Andersen, president and chief executive officer of Marian Regional Medical Center.

“The Smith family’s significant donation is a true blessing as it is allowing our organization to transform both vital and newly developed programs for Marian’s coronavirus response effort.”