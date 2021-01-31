Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree on Highway 41 in Atascadero, police say

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

One person is dead after a car crash in western Atascadero, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 41 and Cholare Road at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Jason Carr of the Atascadero Police Department told The Tribune.

Two cars were reportedly racing in the area before one crashed into a tree, according to emergency scanner traffic. The incident was reported as a vehicle rollover in the westbound lanes, according to the scanner traffic.

When police arrived to the crash scene, they found a man inside the vehicle who was dead, according to Carr.

Highway 41 was temporarily closed in the area around the crash, but was reopened Sunday morning.

Crews are still investigating the crash and further information is expected to be released Monday morning, Carr said.