Highway 46 crash injures 6, blocks traffic in Paso Robles

The westbound lanes of Highway 46 are now open, with one lane open on the eastbound side, but the entire highway will open completely in a few minutes, according to CHP dispatch log.







The California Highway Patrol and Paso Robles rescue units are on the scene of a crash that occurred just before 11 a.m. on Highway 46, east of Airport Road, according to the CHP dispatch log.

Traffic lanes are blocked on the eastbound side of Highway 46 while officers allow the CHP helicopter to land. The westbound side is reduced to one lane.







Three ambulances were called to transport six patients, one with major injuries, to the hospital, according to scanner traffic.