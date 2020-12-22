Paso Robles woman who died in ATV crash identified, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol identified a Paso Robles woman who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Harmony on Monday morning.

Tanya Corrine Hendry, 34, was pronounced dead after the ATV she was in rolled off a cliff into the ocean, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Henrdry was an artist and bartender at The Hatch Rotisserie and Bar in Paso Robles, according to her Instagram.

On Monday, officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident on the beach west of Alapay Way near Harmony around 3:50 a.m., the CHP said.

A group of four people went off a cliff in a rented Can-Am ATV, the CHP said.

The driver, 35-year-old Maria Arayza of Los Angeles, and two of her passengers, a 42-year-old man from Long Beach and a 46-year-old man from Germany, were able to get out of the vehicle by themselves, the CHP said.

Another camper extricated Hendry before first responders arrived.

Arayza and one passenger were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with moderate and minor injuries, respectively, the CHP said. Another passenger, who suffered minor injuries, refused transport to the hospital, the ATV said.

According to the CHP, Arayza was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and charged with three felony charges related to gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

As of Tuesday morning, Arayza did not appear to be in San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to booking logs.

Arzaya’s court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2021, according to jail records.