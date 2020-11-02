Man killed in 4-car crash on Highway 101 identified by CHP

The California Highway Patrol identified a Pleasanton man who was killed in a four-car crash on Highway 101 near road work in Paso Robles on Oct. 26.

John C. Splivalo was 67 years old. The CHP had initially said Spilvado was from San Luis Obispo.

Splivalo was driving on Highway 101 near Spring Street in a 2018 GMC Terrain when his vehicle was rear ended, resulting in his death.

According to the CHP, Cahleigh Martin, 22, of Templeton was driving in the second lane of southbound Highway 101 near Spring Street just before 7 p.m. at approximately 60 to 65 miles when she merged into the first lane. Her vehicle was going approximately 60 to 65 miles, the agency said.

The second lane of Highway 101 near the Highway 46 off-ramp in Paso Robles had been closed due to road repairs, according to the CHP, which was monitoring the closure. A detour for southbound Highway 101 traffic had been routed through Paso Robles, the agency said.

Martin looked over her shoulder to make sure she could safely merge into the first lane north of the road closure, according to the CHP.

Once Martin’s vehicle merged, she saw that traffic in the lane she entered was at a standstill, the CHP said. However, Martin did not have time to react and bring her 2009 Chevrolet Silverado to a stop, according to the agency.

According to the CHP, the Chevrolet crashed into Splivalo’s vehicle, killing him on impact.

Splivalo’s vehicle crashed into the vehicle ahead of him and that vehicle rear ended the subsequent vehicle. However the two additional drivers in the crash were uninjured.

Martin suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

According to the CHP, Martin was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and distracted driving did not appear to be a factor in the collision. She was not arrested, the CHP said.