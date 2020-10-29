Local
1 person killed in crash on Highway 101 off-ramp
One person was killed in Paso Robles in a series of car crashes on a Highway 101 off-ramp, which remained closed to traffic Thursday evening.
Multiple vehicles were involved in collisions that occurred about 2:42 p.m. Thursday near the northbound Spring Street off-ramp, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.
The CHP confirmed that at least one person was fatally injured in a crash in the area. Coroner’s investigators from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were requested, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Caltrans issued a Sig Alert about 3:31 p.m. Thursday announcing the Highway 101 northbound No. 2 lane and off-ramp at Spring Street is closed, and drivers should expect congestion in the area.
Check back for updates on this continuing story.
