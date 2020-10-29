San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
1 person killed in crash on Highway 101 off-ramp

One person was killed in Paso Robles in a series of car crashes on a Highway 101 off-ramp, which remained closed to traffic Thursday evening.

Multiple vehicles were involved in collisions that occurred about 2:42 p.m. Thursday near the northbound Spring Street off-ramp, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.

The CHP confirmed that at least one person was fatally injured in a crash in the area. Coroner’s investigators from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were requested, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Caltrans issued a Sig Alert about 3:31 p.m. Thursday announcing the Highway 101 northbound No. 2 lane and off-ramp at Spring Street is closed, and drivers should expect congestion in the area.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.

Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
