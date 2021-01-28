Santa Barbara police want body cams for ‘greater accountability.’ When will agency get them?

The Santa Barbara Police Department plans to roll out body-worn cameras for its officers.

The Santa Barbara Police Department wants to move toward body-worn cameras.

“The cameras provide greater accountability, and it improves our community relations,” Police Chief Lori Luhnow told the Santa Barbara City Council during its meeting on Tuesday.

She said officers are excited about the cameras, but that “it is not necessarily a panacea for all societal problems.”

The department plans to roll out the cameras during the next three to six months.

Aggravated assault, burglary, grand theft auto and homicides increased in Santa Barbara in 2020.

“This year has been like no other,” Luhnow said Tuesday.

In addition, she announced two new community liaison positions to “engage with the community on meaningful neighborhood partnerships.”

Luhnow said officers Adrian Gutierrez and Heather Clark will fill those roles.

The City Council is scheduled to formally vote to purchase the body cams at its next meeting, on Tuesday, Feb. 2.