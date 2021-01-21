Local

SLO County needs people to work at COVID vaccination clinics. Here’s how you can volunteer

Coronavirus vaccinations are underway in San Luis Obispo County, and officials need help distributing doses.

In a news briefing Wednesday, county Administrative Officer Wade Horton called for volunteers to help distribute the coronavirus vaccine as part of the county’s medical reserve corps.

“If you are listening, if you are able to volunteer, please visit emergencyslo.org/mrc and sign up,” Horton said. “We are looking for clinical and non-clinical help.”

Would-be volunteers will be required to undergo two training courses, a background check and some paperwork to be approved, according to the website.

Roughly 30 people are needed per vaccination clinic, Horton said.

To date, the county has inoculated a total of about 900 people per day at its clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. A third COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open in Arroyo Grande next week.

County officials ultimately hope to vaccinate 3,000 people per day, or 15,000 per week, but the county is limited by the supply of doses it receives from the state, Horton said.

