SLO County has 1,500 COVID vaccine appointments left. Here’s how you can get one

San Luis Obispo County announced Thursday morning that 4,000 appointments for coronavirus vaccinations were available next week for health care workers and people age 75 and over.

By 10:20 a.m., the county had booked 2,500 of those appointments, according to county public information officer Michelle Shoresman.

The county experiences a brief outage of their online reservation system at around 9:40 a.m.

“Well this is embarrassing. We are having technical difficulties this morning with our COVID-19 vaccine sign up form and are working behind the scenes on a solution,” the county tweeted.

The issue was resolved by 10:30 a.m., according to Shoresman.

The new appointments come after the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced that a third distribution site is opening in Arroyo Grande.

“We plan to vaccinate over 4,000 people this week, and about just as many next week,” county Public Health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release.

As of Jan. 15, the county has administered first doses of the vaccine to more than 6,200 residents. Of those, 1,060 have also now received second doses.

Additional health care workers have been vaccinated through Dignity Health and Tenet Health Central Coast, who receive vaccine doses directly from the state.

Chain pharmacies including CVS have received and administered doses to skilled nursing facility residents and employees. Vaccines at chain pharmacies are only available to people living and working at skilled nursing facilities at this time.

SLO County residents frustrated about COVID-19 vaccine availability

Multiple San Luis Obispo County residents called The Tribune early Thursday morning expressing their frustration and confusion with the appointment scheduling process, which was made even more challenging by the blip in the system Thursday morning.

One caller suggested the county create a waitlist so that people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations don’t have to call each week. Another said they had tried several times to get through the phone line to no avail.

Arroyo Grande resident Lester Goldfisher, 84, said he has been trying to sign up for a vaccine appointment for weeks and was told to try again Thursday morning when the new appointments were announced.

“These matters are life and death,” Goldfisher said.

Goldfisher said he has continually received a message saying there are no available appointments, noting that the phone line was busy Thursday morning.

“We get the same old message ... I’ve been camping out on my computer for three weeks now,” Goldfisher said.

According to the county, more appointments will be made available as vaccine supply increases.

How to register for a coronavirus vaccination appointment

The county Public Health Department is only administering vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B — health care workers, skilled nursing facility employees and people age 75 and older.

Appointments can be made online at RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration.

They can also be made via phone at 805-543-2444. The county’s Phone Assistance Center is now available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also receive email alerts about vaccinations by signing up at EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.

If you are needing transportation to your vaccination appointment, call RTA Runabout at 805-541–2544 or call Ride-On at 805-541-8747 to schedule a no-cost roundtrip ride.