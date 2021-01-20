SLO County is opening a third COVID vaccination clinic. Here are the details

San Luis Obispo County will open its third coronavirus vaccine clinic next week, the county Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The new clinic will open Monday at Arroyo Grande High School at 495 Valley Road, according to a news release. The county currently has COVID-19 vaccination clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

“This new location offers better accessibility to South County residents,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the release.

Borenstein said the new site will ultimately help the county get closer to vaccinating its goal of 3,000 people per clinic a day, but limited vaccine supply could prevent that.

According to the release, there is currently enough vaccine supply to operate all three of the county’s clinics from Monday through Thursday next week. The county could also open up additional appointments for Friday of next week, if it receives more doses from the state.

According to the release, vaccines are currently being administered by appointment only to residents 75 and older as the first part of Phase 1B. Health care workers and residents of skilled nursing facilities are still being vaccinated under Phase 1A.

The county quickly filled up its registrations for vaccinations to eligible people this week, but will begin taking registrations for next week’s appointments at 9 a.m. Thursday.

To find out if you are eligible for a vaccine appointment, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/vaccines or call the county’s Phone Assistance Center at 805-543-2444. A vaccine appointment can be scheduled online or by phone.

Door-to-door transportation services are available for anyone with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment who needs assistance getting to a vaccination site.

Anyone with an appointment can call RTA Runabout at 805-541–2544 or call Ride-On at 805-541-8747 to schedule a no-cost round-trip to a vaccine clinic, according to a release.