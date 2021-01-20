Central Coast congressman says it’s time to ‘turn a new chapter’ after inauguration 

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal called Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “historic” and called on the country to “turn a new chapter.”

In a video released Wednesday afternoon after the president and vice president were sworn in, Carbajal called for unity.

“Today was a great and historic day for our country, where we witnessed, yet again, the peaceful transition of power, the seating and inauguration of the Biden-Harris administration,” Carbajal said, saying he appreciated Biden’s call for unity made earlier in the day.

“We must come together and turn a new chapter, where we work together in unity to try and improve the lives of all Americans,” he said. “To try to get beyond our divisions and understand that there is more that unites us than divides us.”

He continued: “I’m looking forward to the bold actions and policy agenda that President Biden and Vice President Harris are setting out: To address climate change, to make sure that we get beyond this pandemic — so that our public health is protected — and open up our economy sooner rather than later.”

“That we address prosperity and economic prosperity for all Americans, that we bring forward immigration reform, and that we continue to improve making healthcare more affordable and accessible for all Americans.”

From left, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal with then-Vice President Joe Biden, Carbajal’s son Michael Carbajal, and wife Gina Carbajal. Courtesy of Salud Carbajal's office

“I am looking forward to working with this administration to improve the lives of everyone throughout the country and on the Central Coast,” he said.

Carbajal, a three-term California congressman, won re-election in 2020. He spent Inauguration Day at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., with his wife Gina, according to posts on his social media.

Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, which encompasses San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as part of northern Ventura County.

So honored to be at the 59th #Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with my wife Gina.



Today is a new day. pic.twitter.com/epvm2ya6JM — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) January 20, 2021