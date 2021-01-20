California politicians offer well wishes for inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

As Joe Biden was sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States and California’s Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and first woman of color to become vice president, politicians from across California offered their well-wishes and thoughts.

Declaring that “democracy has prevailed,” Biden takes the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherits a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors. But there were comforting signs of tradition in the hallowed American rite that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol, which was battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago.

Harris, an Oakland native who rose to become state attorney general and a U.S. senator, broke the barrier Wednesday that has kept men at the top ranks of American power for more than two centuries when she took the oath to hold the nation’s second-highest office. She was sworn in as the 49th U.S. vice president, becoming the first woman, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position.

Biden was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Harris was sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina member. Vice President Mike Pence, standing in for outgoing President Donald Trump, sat nearby as Lady Gaga, holding a gold microphone, sang the national anthem accompanied by the U.S. Marine Corps band.

The day began with a reach across the aisle after four years of bitter partisan battles under Trump. At Biden’s invitation, congressional leaders from both parties bowed their heads in prayer in a socially distanced church service just a few blocks from the White House.

As the festivities continued in the nation’s capital, here’s what California leaders had to say.

Gov. Gavin Newsom: “It is a hopeful and inspiring day in America. Our country is rooted in our democratic ideals and the peaceful transfer of power. Today, history was made with President Joe Biden & CA’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, we come together to become the America we know we can be.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg: “Today President Joe Biden said the words we all needed so badly to hear. He reminded us that we don’t have to hate each other, don’t have to scream, don’t have to fight, but we can love each other and strive together for more perfect union, even when we disagree. He also called on us to give the best of ourselves to meet the grave challenges we face. Those challenges are present in Sacramento as well, and I pledge to give the best of myself to bring our community together while not shying away from the hard realities we have to cont rant. It’s a new day, with a new hope for the United States of America. Congratulations to my friends Joe and Kamala. Godspeed.”

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein: “I’m thrilled that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now @POTUS and @VP. As Democrats take control of the Senate, I’m ready to get to work and repair the damage from the last four years and address the many challenges we face.”

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla: “As I attend the inauguration, I’m thinking of the 400,000+ Americans who lost the battle with Covid-19. Their lives and their families’ sorrow are reminders of who we serve and what is at stake.“ He also posed with the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both of whom were elected in Georgia this month and said: “Ready to step, united, toward a brighter future.” Padilla, who replaced Harris in the Senate, was sworn in later Tuesday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco: “Today’s inauguration delivers a much-needed breath of fresh air to the American people. Tune in as we mark the start of the Biden Administration.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. R-Bakersfield: “Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now we must get to work to solve the challenges facing our country. We are all Americans, and together we will succeed, as we have for more than 230 years.”

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove: “It’s a new day in America. Patti and I are sending our congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their inauguration as President and Vice President. It is an honor to attend their inauguration, and I am ready to support their strong agenda in Congress.”

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento: Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris! Today, America starts a new chapter - lead by compassion, truth and unity. I look forward to working together to heal our nation and provide for American families as we move the country forward.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista: “This is the fourth time I’ve attended the inauguration of a new President, and it’s always an honor to be here. President Biden pledged during his campaign — and said again today — that he would help unify the nation. I hope that he will, and I will hold him to that promise.”

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis: “Honor and decency has been restored to the White House. Congratulations @POTUS and @VP!”

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, who will replace Padilla as California Secretary of State: “Today our country begins a new chapter, bringing a renewed sense of hope and pride in the progress to be achieved. Today we celebrate democracy. Congratulations, @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris”

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego: “I am truly excited! History is being made today with @JoeBiden being sworn in as 46th #POTUS & @KamalaHarris by his side as #MADAMVP! The 1st woman of color to serve as VP will take her oath from the 1st Latina to sit on the #SCOTUS, Justice Sonya Sotomayor!”

Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby: “Congratulations @KamalaHarris we are cheering for you (and @JoeBiden too). #firstwomanvicepresident #ShesVP #MadameVicePresident #GirlsCan”

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove: “Today starts a new chapter in our nation’s history. Now begins the hard, but necessary task of healing our country & delivering results for the American people. Let’s go to work!”

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles: “I feel the burden of living in my country under President Trump has been lifted from my shoulders. For me, the relief brings tears of joy. I rejoice in knowing it’s a new day and a new way with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: “Today, we made history. This inauguration is a hopeful beginning and a renewal of the American spirit — ushering in leadership with the courage, empathy, and unity of purpose to meet the challenges of our time. Congratulations, @POTUS Biden and @VP Harris.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed: “Today is a proud day for our country. We are breaking barriers and we are bringing real leadership back to the White House. ... I believe our new leaders are ready to carry us forward to a better tomorrow.”

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger: “I’m rooting for you ⁦@JoeBiden. Your success is the country’s success.”