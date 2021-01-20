Inauguration Day live updates: What to know as Biden is set to take office Wednesday

A light rain falls at the U.S. Capitol as preparations continue prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) AP

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take office at noon Wednesday. Check back for updates.

How to watch

Biden and Harris will take the oath of office at noon ET Jan. 20, the constitutionally-set Inauguration Day, at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. After that, the new president is expected to deliver an inaugural address.

Remote viewers can watch the inauguration on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s website or on its YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter or Twitch. Major news networks will also broadcast the inauguration and will likely have a stream available online or on their social media pages.

The inaugural committee will then hold its primetime “Celebrating America” television event hosted by Tom Hanks from 8:30 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. It will also be available to watch live on the inaugural committee’s social media pages and will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS, the committee says.

The inauguration and related festivities will look different this year due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic and heightened security following the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Tickets will be limited to members of the 117th Congress and one guest each — roughly 1,000 people compared to the usual 200,000 tickets lawmakers distribute to their constituents.

Trump leaves White House

President Donald Trump walked out of the White House as president for the last time early Wednesday.

He boarded Marine One and held a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. Vice President Mike Pence does not plan to attend the ceremony and instead is set to attend Biden’s inauguration.

Trump will then board Air Force One and head for Palm Beach International Airport. Some supporters are organizing crowds to greet his motorcade on its route to Mar-a-Lago, the private Palm Beach club where he’ll reside during his post-presidential life.

But some residents have have questioned whether Trump can reside at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the 1990s.

It’s unclear what Trump plans to do once home in Florida. He’s made efforts to remain relevant in Republican politics, including floating a 2024 presidential run, but strategists have told The Miami Herald it’s most likely he will yet again be unpredictable in his retirement.

Trump won’t attend swearing in

Trump said earlier this month he won’t attend Biden’s inauguration, joining the few presidents to skip out on his successor’s inauguration.

His announcement came after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and amid impeachment efforts from the U.S. House of Representatives. He conceded his loss Jan. 7 but made no mention of Biden and said he was ready to “get on with the business of America.”

Trump’s absence from his successor’s swearing in will make him one of just a few presidents to do so in U.S. history. He joins Richard Nixon (1974), Andrew Johnson (1869), John Quincy Adams (1829) and John Adams (1801) in skipping it.

Increased security in D.C.

Security in Washington, D.C., has been ramped up ahead of the inauguration in the wake of the Capitol siege.

On Jan. 6, rioters in support of Trump broke through police lines and breached the building as Congress was certifying the Electoral College results.

Thousands of members of the National Guard had been arriving daily in the district ahead of Inauguration Day, with 25,000 members authorized to help provide security at the inauguration, ABC News reports. The FBI and Secret Service have also boosted security measures, according to The New York Times.

The number of National Guard members in the district will be a military force five times larger than that in Iraq and Afghanistan combined, ABC News reports.

Biden, McConnell, Pelosi, Schumer attend church together

Biden is expected to attend church Wednesday morning along with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CNN reports.

Biden invited all three to attend with him.

They will attend service at St. Matthews in Washington, D.C., sources tell CNN.

Trump issues last minute pardons

In his final hours as president, Trump has granted clemency to a number of politicians and business executives, including some of his close allies.

Recipients of his pardons include Stephen Bannon, his former chief strategist, and Elliot Broidy, one of his top fundraisers during his 2016 campaign for president, The New York Times reports.

He also granted clemency to rappers Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., known as Lil Wayne, and Bill Kapri, known as Kodak Black. But he did not pardon the “Tiger King” documentary star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.

It’s typical for a president to grant clemency in the lame-duck period. Trump’s pardons, however, have been particularly controversial as they’ve largely been focused on his friends and political allies.

Previously, Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with a Russian diplomat during Trump’s transition period.