Politics & Government

Congressman Salud Carbajal calls for Trump’s removal via 25th Amendment

A day after pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal on Thursday called for Trump’s removal from office.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, reportedly died in the riot Wednesday.

“I‘m calling on Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment,” Carbajal wrote Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post on his official social media page. “Rather than accept the results of a fair election, President Donald J. Trump incited sedition and encouraged domestic terrorists to attack our democracy in an attempted coup.”

He added: “Republicans must step up and recognize their role in enabling the President to spread lies and misinformation, unchecked, for the past 4 years.”

I'm calling on Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. Rather than accept the results of a fair...

Posted by Congressman Salud Carbajal on Thursday, January 7, 2021

With the statement, Carbajal joins a growing number of lawmakers, former officials and Cabinet members raising the possibility of pursuing Trump’s removal.

As of Thursday evening, Carbajal’s post had gathered roughly 1,400 reactions and 500 comments, a majority of which were supportive.

Carbajal, who was re-elected to a third term in November, represents all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as northern Ventura County.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain is The San Luis Obispo Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service