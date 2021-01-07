Politics & Government
Congressman Salud Carbajal calls for Trump’s removal via 25th Amendment
A day after pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal on Thursday called for Trump’s removal from office.
Five people, including a Capitol police officer, reportedly died in the riot Wednesday.
“I‘m calling on Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment,” Carbajal wrote Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post on his official social media page. “Rather than accept the results of a fair election, President Donald J. Trump incited sedition and encouraged domestic terrorists to attack our democracy in an attempted coup.”
He added: “Republicans must step up and recognize their role in enabling the President to spread lies and misinformation, unchecked, for the past 4 years.”
With the statement, Carbajal joins a growing number of lawmakers, former officials and Cabinet members raising the possibility of pursuing Trump’s removal.
As of Thursday evening, Carbajal’s post had gathered roughly 1,400 reactions and 500 comments, a majority of which were supportive.
Carbajal, who was re-elected to a third term in November, represents all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as northern Ventura County.
