Big-rig carrying 43,000 pounds of livestock food crashes, backing up traffic in North County

A tractor-trailer carrying 43,000 pounds of livestock food additive crashed early Sunday morning near Highway 101, closing part of the highway and causing a traffic jam in the afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol traffic logs, officers responded to reports of a traffic collision on southbound Highway 101 at the Highway 58 off-ramp in Santa Margarita at around 7 a.m.

The vehicle was reportedly swerving all over the roadway before colliding, the logs showed.

The driver was uninjured, according to the CHP.

CHP logs show the driver refused an initial tow due to the cost and needed to have another trailer come from several hours away to offload the food additive they had been carrying.

When the backup truck arrived at around 2:50 p.m. to remove the trailer of food, one of the southbound Highway 101 lanes was closed, the CHP logs showed.

According to scanner traffic, the closure was backing up traffic to the Templeton area around 3:15 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved, according to the CHP.