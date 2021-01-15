‘We’re back.’ Santa Maria bowling alley reopens despite COVID-19 order

Rancho Bowl, at 128 E. Donovan Road in Santa Maria, has reopened for business despite COVID-19 public health orders. Noozhawk.com

Defying COVID-19 public health orders, Santa Maria’s bowling alley has reopened for business fearing for its survival if the business continued to be closed.

Rancho Bowl representatives announced the unsanctioned reopening on the business’s Facebook and Instagram pages on Jan. 12: “Join us today as we reopen one of your favorite local spots! Eat. Drink. Play. Roll. Proudly serving the city of Santa Maria since 1959.”

The post also reminded customers, “Don’t forget to wear your masks as we will be practicing safe social distancing!”

Rancho Bowl, at 128 E. Donovan Road, will be open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, according to a flier stating, “We’re back.”

Chad Vallejo, the marketing manager, said the owners decided to reopen, but with precautions. For instance, only every other lane is available to bowlers in an effort to adhere to social-distancing rules.

“We’re still trying to follow the guidelines,” Vallejo said.

Public health orders kept bowling alleys closed for most of 2020, in part because of the activity and the size of the establishment that pushed them into a different category.

For the 61-year-old business, reopening is about survival.

“It was to the point we were going to have to make a decision if we didn’t open soon,” Vallejo said.

He said he had heard quite a few businesses were open or trying to reopen.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Before the shutdown, Rancho Bowl employed about 50 people, but it has fewer employees now.

In October, California bowling center owners urged supporters to lobby Gov. Gavin Newsom for relief, pushing him to relax the rules and allow the recreational activity to resume operation.

Bowling centers are not allowed to reopen until a county reached moderate (orange) or minimal (yellow) tiers under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. So far, Santa Barbara County has remained in substantial (red) and purple (widespread) tiers because of case numbers.

“It would go a long way to restoring some semblance of normalcy into our lives, providing much-needed economic relief to employers and employees, and increase physical activity that is crucial during this pandemic,” four legislators urged the governor in an Oct. 9 letter.

Two other Central Coast bowling centers remain closed for bowling but have kept restaurants open for takeout orders.

Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond in Goleta is open for takeout and delivery.

“Once the current stay-at-home order is lifted, we will resume outdoor dining and other offerings,” Zodo’s states on the business website, where online orders can be placed for either pickup or delivery.

Pismo Bowl in southern San Luis Obispo County also is open for takeout meals.