Large waves sweep man off Morro Bay jetty during high surf advisory

Large ocean waves knocked a man off his feet in Morro Bay on Monday morning, resulting in a head injury that sent him to the hospital, according to the Morro Bay Harbor Patrol.

Harbor Patrol officer Jeremiah Jacobs said first responders received reports of a man falling off the north jetty on the south side of Morro Rock at around 9:40 a.m.

The man was reportedly swept off the jetty by large waves and hit his head.

According to Jacobs, two bystanders who were helping the man said he initially went unconscious. The man had regained consciousness by the time Harbor Patrol officers reached him.

Harbor Patrol officers were in the harbor when the call was reported and got to the man swiftly, Jacobs said. The man was transported to an area hospital, according to Jacobs.

Jacobs said people in San Luis Obispo County should be cautious around the ocean this week. A high surf advisory was in effect Monday and large waves are expected throughout the week.

Water rescues were made near Pismo Beach over the weekend due to the high waves.

Cal Fire and Port San Luis Harbor Patrol crews rescued two young boys from under the Pismo Beach Pier on Sunday afternoon.

Jacobs advised that beachgoers to “stay on the dry sand and never turn your back to the ocean.”