Person with gunshot wound found dead in Paso Robles park

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found Wednesday morning, the agency said.

According to the Paso Robles Daily Press, police found a body with a gunshot wound at Sherwood Forest Park off of Creston Road in Paso Robles around 7:40 a.m.

Police Commander Caleb Davis said the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

Davis said police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who might be experiencing suicidal thoughts or actions in San Luis Obispo County is encouraged to call the local SLO Hotline, a confidential mental health guidance, crisis, and suicide prevention telephone line run by Transitions Mental Health Association. The hotline also provides mental health resource information. Call the hotline any time at 800-783-0607.