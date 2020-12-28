SLO coffee shop saved from destruction by sprinkler system, firefighters say

The Muddy Cup in San Luis Obispo narrowly avoided destruction on Sunday night after a fire broke out in the Los Osos Valley Road coffee shop.

A fire was reported at the shop, located at 12300 Los Osos Valley Road, around 8:12 p.m.

Firefighters first at scene reported light smoke and sprinkler water flowing, according to a SLO City Fire tweet soon after.

SLO City Fire is at scene of a commercial #structurefire on Los Osos Valley Rd. First unit on scene reporting light smoke and sprinkler water flowing. Engine 4 is making entry. #ValleyIC pic.twitter.com/64StmBjRCc — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) December 28, 2020

They quickly got control of the blaze, and the fire was fully knocked down by 8:30 p.m., according to the department.

The sprinkler system was a big help to getting the fire under control so quickly, the department said.

“Tonight’s fire demonstrated the value of having a working fire suppression system in place,” SLO City Fire tweeted. “The sprinklers tonight saved the building from suffering extensive damage by giving fire crews critical time to respond and extinguish the fire.”

As of Monday morning, the coffee shop was closed while clean-up continued.