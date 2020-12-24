Santa Barbara County is building a new $116 million jail branch. Here’s when it will open

Construction on the Northern Branch Jail is now estimated to be finished by the end of the year, with a 2021 opening date. Noozhawk.com

The biggest Santa Barbara County capital project in history is even further behind schedule with mounting costs, and the Sheriff’s Office reports that the Northern Branch Jail has a new opening date in spring 2021.

Construction should be substantially completed by the end of the year, followed by on-site training for custody staff, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

The “final completion” date is now estimated at Feb. 26, with its opening soon after.

The latest financial audit report on the Northern Branch Jail project shows an estimated cost of $115.8 million, with $107.1 million spent so far. Once the facility opens, it’s estimated to cost about $20 million a year.

Santa Barbara County received $80 million in state funding to build the 376-bed jail facility, and construction started in 2016.

The jail was expected to open in spring 2018, but numerous delays — including the engineering firm allegedly quitting — have pushed the timeline longer, and the cost higher with extended and amended construction-related contracts.

The new facility was built to reduce overcrowding at the run-down Main Jail near Santa Barbara, and was located in the North County to reduce travel time for booking agencies and court-related transportation.

With 376 beds, the Northern Branch Jail is not sized large enough to replace the Main Jail, even with the lower population because of COVID-19 policies and the push for pre-trial releases.

The sheriff’s department reports an average daily population of 607 people since April, which is a 33% drop from the previous year.

Diversion programs, bail reform and alternative sentencing could affect future jail populations, but the county plans to spend about $25 million in major renovations on the Main Jail in the next few years, since both facilities will need to be open.

The Main Jail has been overcrowded for decades and has triple-bunk, dormitory-style housing units.

Each month in 2018, the Main Jail had an average of 15 to 60 “floor-sleepers,” with no bed assigned, because of the lack of capacity, according to data released in response to a California Public Records Act request from Noozhawk.

In July, the county settled a federal class-action lawsuit alleging dangerous and unconstitutional conditions at the Main Jail, and the agreement called for providing each inmate with a bed and clean clothes, among other improvements.

A Civil Grand Jury report released this year raised concerns about the understaffing at the sheriff’s department custody division and the new jail’s lack of in-person visitation areas and small exercise areas.

According to that Grand Jury report, custody costs at the Main Jail are $120 per day per inmate, or $43,800 per inmate per year.

Sheriff’s department records show that in 2018, on average, one-third of unsentenced jail inmates were being held on bail of less than $5,000, and 42% of inmates had bail amounts of less than $10,000.

Santa Barbara County Jail contracts

The county amended its Main Jail medical services contract to include the new jail, but it doesn’t have an agreement yet for food services.

The sheriff’s department contracts with Aramark Corp. for jail food services and inmate commissary services, and the Board of Supervisors approved contact extensions for both agreements in November.

Since there is a “fluctuating” opening date for the Northern Branch Jail, near Santa Maria, the amendments will keep services going at the Main Jail facility while they work on a new agreement to cover both facilities, according to the staff report to the Board of Supervisors.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Programs Unit used to oversee the commissary program, but now it is contracted out to the Aramark Corp.

County supervisors approved a 90-day contract extension for $221,000 on Nov. 10, and approved a contract with Keefe Commissary Network LLC on Dec. 15.

“This is a revenue-generating contract where commissions pay for the vendor’s services,” Lt. Dulce Brooks of the Sheriff’s Office’s Inmate Services Unit wrote.

The Keefe Commissary Network provided commissary services at the Main Jail from 2011 to 2016, when Aramark took over.

People held in custody at the Main Jail have to pay for toiletries, including shampoo and tampons, which are sold at the commissary.

A Keefe Commissary Network menu from 2013 includes toiletries, shoes, stationary, reading glasses, and food items such as ramen, peanut butter, hot chocolate mix, chips, cans of chili, peanuts and cookies.

Inmates in the jail who have no money rely on a hygiene kit that includes a pencil, a razor, a toothbrush, a comb and a small bar of soap.

They get one kit per week, but defense attorneys have said the small soaps might last for only three showers, with careful use.