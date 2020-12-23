SLO County Cal Fire captain arrested on suspicion of sexual battery

A Cal Fire captain with San Luis Obispo County Fire was arrested earlier this month after being accused of sexual battery.

San Luis Obispo County Jail records show that James Peter Thomas, 56, was booked into the jail at about 11:45 p.m. Dec. 14 on an unlisted charge, and was listed as out of custody at 12 a.m. Dec. 16.

Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Stuart MacDonald confirmed Wednesday that the agency took a report on Dec. 9 alleging a sexual battery had occurred.

Sheriff’s detectives and members of its sexual assault unit conducted a followup investigation and arrested Thomas on Dec. 14 after contacting him.

MacDonald said he could not confirm Wednesday where the alleged incident occurred, where Thomas was arrested, or other details regarding the case, other than to say the results of their investigation were forwarded to the county District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth — who said Wednesday he was not personally knowledgeable about the case — said Wednesday that his agency’s records show that they’ve received the Sheriff’s Office report, which he says recommends prosecutors file a single misdemeanor charge of sexual battery against Thomas.

James Peter Thomas, a Cal Fire captain in San Luis Obispo County, was arrested Dec. 14, 2020, on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

That count carries a maximum County Jail sentence of up to six months and a $1,000 fine.

Dobroth said records indicate the alleged offense occurred Dec. 2 and that Thomas was contacted Dec. 14 by Sheriff’s detectives at Cal Fire’s Station 21 near the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.

He said a court arraignment for Thomas is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 14, 2021, as the District Attorney’s Office conducts its review.

San Luis Obispo County Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Adan Orozco wrote in an email late Wednesday that the agency is “not at liberty to discuss matters of an ongoing investigation” and referred questions to the Sheriff’s Office. Orozco did not immediately respond to a followup question about Thomas’ employment status.

Employee rosters provided to The Tribune by Cal Fire show Thomas has worked in San Luis Obispo County for at least several years.

The Tribune was not successful in reaching Thomas for comment late Wednesday.