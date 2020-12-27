Masked man robs Paso Robles liquor store at gunpoint

A man who robbed a Paso Robles liquor store on Saturday night was wearing a mask and was armed with a gun, a store employee said.

The robbery occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Savage Spirits and Deli on the 2000 block of Spring Street, said Marcy Greenberg, assistant manager.

Greenberg, who was working at the time of the robbery, said a masked man wearing sunglasses came into the store with a gun in his pocket and demanded money.

“It was kind of scary,” Greenberg said.

She gave the robber money, and he left the store, leaving Greenberg uninjured. Greenberg gave the robber about $250, she said: “Luckily, it was a slow night.”

Greenberg said the store is equipped with security cameras, and she’s hoping that will help police identify a suspect.

