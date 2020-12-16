Chumash Casino Resort is open despite stay-at-home order, COVID cases

The Chumash Casino Resort in the Santa Ynez Valley will remain open, but hotels operated by the Native American tribe will stay closed for at least three weeks, representatives said.

“This is a critical time for our state as it grapples with the surge of the pandemic, and we understand the seriousness of this moment,” representatives said. “Our state officials’ hardline approach to preventing the spread of the virus is no different than the position we’ve taken as we’ve added specific guidelines and key infrastructure to maintain a safe environment for you.”

Since Dec. 6, Santa Barbara County has fallen under a regional stay-at-home order affecting Southern California.

The Chumash Casino sits on tribal land and is considered a sovereign nation, so gaming operations will continue 24 hours a day, representatives said.

Some related sites will close or otherwise see changes, including limiting Willows dining to takeout only, and temporarily shutting the resort’s hotel, Hadsten House, Hotel Corque and the Kitá Wines tasting room.

The facility recently reported that 11 employees, less than 1% of the workforce, were recovering from COVID-19.

“As one of the largest employers in our county, we’ve seen a predictable uptick in the number of team members who have been exposed to the virus while outside of our facility, as well,” said John Elliott, chief executive officer of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The majority of the current active cases involve employees under 30 years old, Elliott said, “and we are emphasizing extra vigilance among that cohort in following the scientifically proven methods to combat the spread of this virus.”

Earlier this year, Casino officials established the Safe + Well program to avoid spreading COVID-19.

“We will continue to operate the Chumash Casino Resort as we have been, under strict enforcement of our successful safety measures, which abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“In addition, we will maintain our strong working relationship with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department,” Chumash representatives said on social media.

Measures put in place earlier this year include temperature checks, face mask requirements, limited guest capacity, physical distancing, a state-of-the-art air handling system, and an already modified approach to operations.

“These protocols, and your support, are what keeps the Chumash Casino Resort functioning safely,” Chumash representatives said on social media.