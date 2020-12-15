Central Coast residents can soon switch to cleaner energy. Here’s when enrollment starts

The new year will bring some northern Santa Barbara County customers a new choice about whether their electricity should come from renewable energy sources.

Central Coast Community Energy, or 3CE, will begin serving parts of northern Santa Barbara County in early 2021, with other areas of the county to follow later in the year.

“It brings to our residents opportunities we’ve never had before,” Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “First, is choice. Constituents have never had a choice in how they get their electricity and how much renewable they will have, so this offers choice to our residents that’s new and revolutionary.”

Enrollment will occur through March for the first local customers to choose whether to remain with 3CE or opt out and go back to Pacific Gas & Electric.

Initially, residents of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Solvang will be affected by the switch, plus some cities in San Luis Obispo County.

Customers wanting to stay with PG&E must take steps to opt out of the change.

“If you wish to participate (in 3CE), you don’t have to do a thing,” said Lina Williams, 3CE manager of energy account services.

In October 2021, 3CE enrollment will begin for Goleta, Carpinteria and those in the unincorporated communities on the South Coast, all served by Southern California Edison. Buellton residents — they also are served by PG&E — will follow in early 2022, with timing depending on when governing boards agreed to join.

A virtual workshop on Dec. 8, the first of several in the coming months, had more than 100 participants and elicited more than 70 questions from future customers.

One key question centered on cost compared to PG&E rates and whether the bills would be higher under 3CE.

A graphic shows the role of Central Coast Community Energy as it pursues renewable energy to be distributed on Pacific Gas & Electric or Southern California Edison equipment.

The agency’s board has committed to keeping rates “affordable and competitive for all of our customers,” said Owaldo Martinez, 3CE public engagement associate.

“For example, when you enroll with us this January 2021, you’re going to see a 2% savings on your monthly bill because our generation rates are lower than what you previously have been paying,” Martinez said.

Critics contend that the savings will be minimal and that state mandates such as community choice aggregation could lead to higher prices over time.

PG&E representatives remained mum as local cities considered the item last year, but on a webpage dedicated to the issue, the firm includes a rate comparison and more information.

“For more than 100 years, it has been PG&E’s privilege to provide our customers clean, reliable and affordable energy, and we look forward to the opportunity to do so for many years to come,” the firm said. “At the same time, we respect the energy choices that are available to our customers, and are cooperating with CCA programs.”

While 3CE will acquire power from renewable energy sources, the electricity will be delivered to customers via PG&E or SCE equipment.

Bills still will come from PG&E or SCE with a new line added for Central Coast Community Energy electric generation charges.

“Rest assured, when you see our name appear on your first bill with us, it does not indicate a duplicate charge, it does not indicate an additional charge. We’re simply now assuming responsibility of where your energy is coming from,” Martinez said.

The agency will decide where and how electricity is generated while PG&E and SCE maintain responsibility for physically delivering electrical service to customers’ homes and businesses. That means, in the event of a power outage, customers still would contact PG&E or SCE for information about restoration.

Any existing discounts and rebates also will not be lost in the switch, he added.

Enrollment during the designated time remains free. After March, those wanting PG&E will have to pay $5 for residential customers and $25 for businesses.

Residents will be enrolled in the 3CE Choice, the primary offering with the most competitive rates, or 3CE Prime, which is slightly more expensive but supports more renewable energy.

“It really comes down to whether or not you want to support 100% renewable energy right now,” Williams said.

Formerly Monterey Bay Community Power, 3CE began in 2018 as a collective of local governments focused on determining the source of clean and renewable energy supplied to customers.

The reason why some communities are in, while others are out, rested with the city councils and boards of supervisors that approved or rejected the switch.

However, Lompoc residents aren’t included since the city operates its own utility.

Current electrical customers with solar panels, called net energy metering customers, will have a slightly different enrollment schedule aligned with their existing annual invoice date, either April, July or October, according to 3CE representatives.

More virtual workshops and office hours are scheduled through March with dates, times and registration information available by clicking here.

A customer call center is open seven days a week by calling 1-888-909-6227. For more information on enrollment and whether to opt out, click here.