Update: Firefighters extinguish Pismo Beach fire that led to evacuations, road closure

Update 12:45:

A vegetation fire on Price Canyon Road was extinguished by 12:45 p.m. Monday, about an hour after it began.

According to firefighters on the scene, Price Canyon Road near Canyon Lane will remain closed for mop up. The road will remain closed until about 1:45 p.m., according to scanner traffic.

Original story:

A fire in Pismo Beach prompted a road closure and evacuations on Monday around noon.

The fire sparked amid windy conditions on Price Canyon Road and Thousand Hills Road at 11:47 a.m., according to PulsePoint.

Cal Fire SLO was responding to the scene.

The Pismo Beach Police Department said officers were evacuating residents on Canyon Lane.

Price Canyon Road at Lemoore Avenue was closed, according to California Highway Patrol logs. Officers have asked that people avoid the area.

A wind advisory was in effect in San Luis Obispo County on Monday with warnings of critical fire danger.

Santa Ana winds were expected to bring powerful northeast to east winds of 20 to 35 mph into San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Gusts of up to 60 mph were expected in the hills Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency also issued a Red Flag warning on Monday for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, due to a Santa Ana wind event that’s forecast to last through Tuesday morning.