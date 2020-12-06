SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 6: Dry and windy with cold mornings

Hikers look out over calm ocean waters from a dune at Montana de Oro State Park.

Much like last week, the “Ridiculously Resilient Ridge of High Pressure” off our coastline will keep the storm track north of the Central Coast, resulting in an extended period of dry weather. On top of that, a major Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) wind event is forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

Another clear and cold morning will start the day on Sunday, followed by a mild afternoon.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph with gusts to 45 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast on Monday through Tuesday. In the coastal canyon and passes and other wind-prone areas, these winds could gust to 60 mph. Overall, this condition will produce clear skies, low relative humidity levels, and cold mornings with mild to warm afternoons throughout the Central Coast.

Although the Central Coast has received some rain earlier in the season, shrub and brush moisture levels remain very low and dead fuels are exceedingly dry for this time of year. So far, most locations have received less than a quarter of normal precipitation to date. These winds coupled with dry fuels will lead to elevated fire weather concerns.

A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia winds developing during the morning and night, followed by fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon, will start Wednesday and will continue through Saturday. This pattern will produce a gradual cooling trend with most areas dropping back down to near seasonable temperatures.

The long-range models are not showing any signs of rainfall through the second week of December, if not longer. Any storm that does manage to break down the high-pressure ridge will be weak and likely produce little, if any rainfall.

Surf report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 4- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Sunday morning. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) along our coastline on Sunday afternoon and night.

A massive 947 mb storm with hurricane-force winds developed in the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday. A very-long period northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell from this intense low-pressure system will reach the Central Coast on Monday morning and afternoon at 7 to 9 feet (with a 24- to 26-second period), increasing to 12 to 14 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) Monday evening into Tuesday.

A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline on Wednesday through Friday, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet by Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 32, 68 31, 70 30, 74 30, 73 28, 69 27, 66 26, 66 27, 67

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 41, 72 45, 73 47, 80 43, 78 42, 73 40, 71 40, 71 40, 70

PG&E safety tip

Please don’t become a statistic! The offshore winds will produce lovely weather along the coastline, but high-energy, long-period waves will produce strong rip currents, and high sneaker waves which will create hazardous conditions along the beaches this week. Remember, never turn your back on the ocean.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.