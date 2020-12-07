SLO County faces high fire danger as powerful winds, big waves hit Central Coast

Powerful winds and high surf hit the Central Coast on Monday as the region saw an increase in fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning on Monday for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, due to a Santa Ana wind event that’s forecast to last through Tuesday morning.

The agency, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also issued wind and high surf advisories.

Santa Ana winds were expected to bring powerful northeast to east winds of 20 to 35 mph into San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Gusts of up to 60 mph were expected in the hills Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the agency warned. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, the high winds will “produce clear skies, low relative humidity levels, and cold mornings with mild to warm afternoons throughout the Central Coast.”

According to Lindsey, many San Luis Obispo County locations have had less rain than usual for this time of year — creating ideal conditions for wildfires.

“So far, most locations have received less than a quarter of normal precipitation to date,” Lindsey wrote. “These winds coupled with dry fuels will lead to elevated fire weather concerns.”

Red Flag warnings are issued due threatening fire conditions caused by low humidity and high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory was slated to begin at noon Monday and the Red Flag Warning will go into effect two hours later. Both the Red Flag warning and wind advisory will expire Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.

However, the high winds will affect ocean waves through Wednesday.

A high surf advisory, in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Monday, warns of 10 to 16-foot breaking waves and rip currents.

A high surf warning will follow the advisory, lasting from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Wednesday. During that period, rip currents and “dangerously large” 16 to 22-foot waves, with sets as high as 25 feet are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said high surf can “pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning.”

According to the agency, people should remain out of the water and stay off of jetties or piers while the high surf warning and advisory are in effect.