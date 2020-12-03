Bicyclist killed in second SLO County fatal crash on Highway 101 in single day

One person was killed in a bicycle-versus-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place around 2:20 p.m. Thursday on Highway 101 just north of the East Grand Avenue off-ramp, according to CHP logs.

The agency said that a bicyclist rode onto southbound Highway 101 and was attempting to cross both lanes when they were struck by a vehicle.

The CHP had asked people to use alternate lanes while they investigated the scene. All southbound lanes on Highway 101 north of Grande Avenue were open as of 3 p.m., the CHP tweeted.

The collision was the second fatal crash to occur on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.

Around 6 a.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near San Luis Obispo.